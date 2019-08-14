Smokies knock off Jumbo Shrimp, 6-1, in series opener

(Game summary courtesy of Tennessee Smokies) An historic streak for the Tennessee Smokies (50-70, 17-34) came to a close as the team won their first home game since July 14th with a 6-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (58-61, 29-20) at Smokies Stadium Tuesday night.

In the first frame, the offense poured four runs across. Charcer Burks and Nico Hoerner slashed singles to start the inning. A wild pitch from Kolton Mahoney (L, 4-2) moved runners into scoring position for Tyler Payne who provided an RBI-single for the first run. With a runner on, Eddy Martinez crushed a ball into the Smoky Mountains for a two-run blast.

In his second Double-A start, Smokies LHP Jack Patterson (W, 1-0) hurled 5.2 innings giving up one unearned run. Before his first Smokies start on August 7, Patterson had not given up an earned run in his previous 32.2 innings between Single-A South Bend and Advanced-A Myrtle Beach.

Patterson and his relievers received aid from their defense with four double plays tying their season high. An error from Vimael Machin cost the Smokies a run in the sixth.

Martinez’s four RBI fueled the Smokies, and he picked up two of those RBI in the sixth. He stretched the lead out again to 6-1 on a two-run line drive single.

Out of the pen, Smokies RHPs Ben Hecht and Michael Rucker combined for 3.1 scoreless innings and five strikeouts to complete the much anticipated home win.

The two clubs do it all over again Wednesday night 7:00 pm EDT with LHP Luis Lugo (5-0, 3.69) for the Smokies against Jacksonville’s RHP Jorge Guzman (6-10, 3.70) at Smokies Stadium. Lugo becomes a fan favorite Wednesday as fans enjoy free beer from first pitch until the opposing team scores a run with the purchase of a refillable mason jar on Free Beer night.