Smokies beaten 7-1 to close series at Chattanooga

(Game summary provided by the Tennessee Smokies) After 25 games throughout the season, the Tennessee Smokies (46-63, 13-27) lost the season rubber match to the Chattanooga Lookouts (48-60, 12-27) 7-1 at AT&T Field in Chattanooga on Wednesday night. The two clubs entered tonight with 12 wins each in the season series but a seven run fourth inning blew the Lookouts past the Smokies.

Tennessee starter RHP Erick Leal (L, 1-3) opened up with three hitless innings and four strikeouts to go with it. But in the fourth the wheels fell off for Leal.

A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Brantley Bell who took full advantage by clearing the bases with a double off the wall. A few more hits and a walk pushed three more across before Leal handed the ball over to RHP Jake Stinnett. Chattanooga sent seven runners home and were the second team to do so against Tennessee this season.

RHP Wendolyn Bautista (W, 1-0) tossed six scoreless innings for the Lookouts in his second Double-A start this season to earn his first win. He struck out three and managed to avoid damage during a bases loaded, one out situation in the third inning.

The Smokies cashed in the second time they loaded the bases, though. in the seventh after Charcer Burks lead off with a single and a pair of walks filled the bags, Zach Davis knocked in Burks with an RBI ground out to put the Smokies on the board 7-1.

The Smokies continue their 10-game away trip by driving the bus to Mississippi to face off against the Braves for the first time since the opening series of the season. The Smokies give the ball to LHP Luis Lugo (4-0, 3.30) while the Braves were scheduled to start LHP Joey Wentz (5-8, 4.72) but he got moved to Detroit in a trade on Wednesday. The new starter has yet to be announced.