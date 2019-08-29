Home / Community Bulletin Board / Save the Date! ORFD, ORPD, Neighborhood Watch to hold Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration

Save the Date! ORFD, ORPD, Neighborhood Watch to hold Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

(ORFD, ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Fire Department and Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program, are in the planning stages for this year’s Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration. The date has been set for Saturday, October 26, 2019. 

Everyone is invited to participate and support this free event, which combines the police department’s annual National Night Out and the fire department’s Fire Prevention Parade into one big community celebration. Goals of the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration include: 

•               Celebrating the partnership between the community and the police/fire departments

•               Increasing awareness of fire, crime, violence, and drug prevention efforts

•               Generating support for local anti-crime programs and fire prevention initiatives

•               Providing information to help create a more sustainable environment

•               Generating interest in leading a healthier lifestyle

•               Demonstrating fire and crime prevention skills and safety techniques

•               Promoting neighborhood unity

The event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. starting at ORFD Fire Station #3 on Tuskegee Drive and ending at A.K. Bissell Park. The celebration in the park is expected to begin around noon following the parade. The event will also feature food, emergency services equipment displays, bounce houses, safety information booths, and police/fire demonstrations. 

Line-up for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. For those interested in participating, follow this link to register your fire engine or emergency vehicle: http://bit.ly/FireCrimePreventionRegistration2019

This event is still in the planning stages, but more information will be released soon. Please save the date and watch for additional details over the coming weeks. Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Aryan Brotherhood member jailed after car break-in

Clinton Police took a man into custody Saturday afternoon after responding to a call of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.