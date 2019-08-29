Save the Date! ORFD, ORPD, Neighborhood Watch to hold Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration

(ORFD, ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Fire Department and Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program, are in the planning stages for this year’s Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration. The date has been set for Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Everyone is invited to participate and support this free event, which combines the police department’s annual National Night Out and the fire department’s Fire Prevention Parade into one big community celebration. Goals of the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration include:

• Celebrating the partnership between the community and the police/fire departments

• Increasing awareness of fire, crime, violence, and drug prevention efforts

• Generating support for local anti-crime programs and fire prevention initiatives

• Providing information to help create a more sustainable environment

• Generating interest in leading a healthier lifestyle

• Demonstrating fire and crime prevention skills and safety techniques

• Promoting neighborhood unity

The event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. starting at ORFD Fire Station #3 on Tuskegee Drive and ending at A.K. Bissell Park. The celebration in the park is expected to begin around noon following the parade. The event will also feature food, emergency services equipment displays, bounce houses, safety information booths, and police/fire demonstrations.

Line-up for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. For those interested in participating, follow this link to register your fire engine or emergency vehicle: http://bit.ly/FireCrimePreventionRegistration2019.

This event is still in the planning stages, but more information will be released soon. Please save the date and watch for additional details over the coming weeks. Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.