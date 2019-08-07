RSCC presentation to focus on Harriman history

A Roane State associate professor who’s a native of Harriman and has deep roots in that city will discuss his first book, “Harriman,” in an August 8 event.

According to a press release from the school, John Brown’s presentation will begin at noon in the Oak Ridge City Room – Room A-111 – on the Oak Ridge campus.

The Roane State community along with the public are invited to the free event.

Brown’s book is from Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” book series that seeks to capture the essence of what gives each American small town its unique flavor.

Brown is a graduate of Harriman High School and his grandparents moved to Harriman in the late 1940s. His grandfather worked as an insurance agent until 2000, and his grandmother was a teacher.

His other grandparents worked for many years in the hosiery mills in the city. Growing up, Brown said he was fascinated by the city’s unusual history and Victorian architecture as well as the family stories about Harriman.

Brown teaches political science and history courses at Roane State. He’s a graduate of the community college, the University of Tennessee, and Appalachian State University. He currently lives in Oak Ridge with his wife, 4-year-old son and two dogs.

