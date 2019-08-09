Home / Obituaries / Robert Perry Rosenbaum, age 84 of Clinton

Robert Perry Rosenbaum, age 84 of Clinton

Robert Perry Rosenbaum, age 84 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.  Robert was born July 30, 1935 in Wytheville, Virginia to the late Robert and Sally Rosenbaum.  He is survived by his wife, Vivian Rosenbaum.

The family will have a private graveside service.  The family asks for memorials be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

