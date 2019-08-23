Roane man killed in Oak Ridge wreck

A Roane County man was killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident Wednesday night in Oak Ridge.

The crash was reported to authorities at around 9:40 pm Wednesday on State Highway 95, just south of Bethel Valley Road. Oak Ridge Police say the driver, 28-year-old Dylan Young, had been headed north on 95 when his SUV left the side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

Young was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene. Oak Ridge Police say there was no one else in the vehicle with him, nor were any other vehicles involved.

That stretch of Highway 95 was closed four around four hours while emergency crews responded to the scene and the crash was investigated. That investigation is continuing, according to the ORPD.