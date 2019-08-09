Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder to play in Oak Ridge

(ORNL FCU press release) Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will perform on Saturday, August 17, for the next Summer Sessions concert event presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union.

Summer Sessions is a free concert series for the community featuring bluegrass and Americana bands.

Jim Lauderdale, Steve Gulley and the New Pinnacle, The Travelin’ McCourys, and Circus No. 9 have also performed during the 2019 Summer Sessions concert series.

A 15-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Skaggs entertains audiences around the world with his one-of-a-kind sound and style.

All Summer Sessions concerts are free to the public and hosted from 6-9 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion at Alvin K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The park is located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music, and local food truck and beverage vendors will be on-site.

The last concert of the 2019 series will be held on Saturday, September 14, and feature Molly Tuttle and the Alex Leach Band.

You can stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following ORNL Federal Credit Union on Facebook or by visiting www.ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.