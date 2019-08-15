Report: Shots fired from bridge over I-75

A truck driver reported that someone was firing a gun off the 4th Street Bridge over I-75 South in Rocky Top early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, Deputy Adam Warren responded to the scene, where he met up with Rocky Top Police, who were already there, and was told by dairy truck driver William Burk of London, Kentucky that he had been headed south on 75 and spotted what he described as a “large vehicle,” either a truck or an SUV, parked on the bridge without any lights on. As he neared the bridge, Burk said that he heard four distinct gunshots.

He told investigators that he had checked his truck for possible damage and had not found any, adding that another truck was just ahead of him at the time of the incident.

Shell casings were found on the bridge, and were photographed and collected as evidence. Deputy Warren reported that no other incidents of anyone or anything being struck by gunfire had been reported, and that there were no suspects at this time. The case is described in the report as “closed pending any further information.”