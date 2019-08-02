Home / Community Bulletin Board / Refresher on when to stop for a school bus
Graphic provided by Anderson County Sheriff's Department

Refresher on when to stop for a school bus

Students in the Anderson County and Clinton City school systems returned to class for a half-day today.

While the city schools do not offer bus transportation to its students, school buses will be running again in the county, and with that mind, we wanted to remind you about what is expected of drivers when a school bus stops to pick up or drop off students.

If you are on a two-lane road and a school bus stops, turns on its red flashing lights and extends its stop sign arm, vehicles traveling both directions are required by law to stop until the lights go off and that stop sign is pulled back in.

In the event that a bus stops on a roadway with a paved turn lane running between oncoming lanes of traffic, drivers on each side of the road are also required to stop.

On a highway divided by a raised median or other physical barrier or divided by a grassy median, only the drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus are required to stop, while drivers in the opposite lane may proceed with caution.

Graphic provided by Anderson County Sheriff’s Department

We would also like to remind you to slow down and obey the posted speed limits in and around school zones, watch out for children walking to and from school, and just generally be more careful and aware of your surroundings as we get ready for the new school year.

