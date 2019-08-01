Ray Kendle King, 72, of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2019 after a 2-year battle with cancer.

He was a proud member of the U.S. Armed Forces, where he served as a military policeman. His family would like to extend a special thank you to Bert Gouge, Kendle lifelong best friend, whom served the same time and to all those that gave the loving care and support during his final days.

He was preceded in death by father, Isaac Ed King; by mother, Flossie Pauline (Crouch) King; by sister, Deletta King.

Kendle is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ruby Bunch King; by daughters, Deletta Michelle King and Rebecca A. King; by grandchildren, Kevin Yarber and wife Jenna (Francois) Yarber and Brent Seiber; by sister, Brenda Goldston and husband Chane; by brother, Eddie King; also by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, August 1, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Ralph Wilson officiating. A graveside service will be held Friday, August, 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield with full military honors.