Raider Pantry now open at RSCC

Roane State Community College officially opened a food pantry for students in need on Tuesday.

The Raider pantry is a joint effort between Second Harvest, Kroger and The Mid-East Community Action Agency.

The pantry is located on the school’s flagship campus in Harriman, and is open to all students, who are welcome to take anything from snacks to toiletry products and school supplies.

The problem of food insecurity among college students has garnered nationwide attention and recently, the Government Accountability Office reported that as the price of groceries has increased, more than 650 food banks have popped up at schools nationwide.