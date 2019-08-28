Home / Community Bulletin Board / Raider Pantry now open at RSCC

Raider Pantry now open at RSCC

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Roane State Community College officially opened a food pantry for students in need on Tuesday.

The Raider pantry is a joint effort between Second Harvest, Kroger and The Mid-East Community Action Agency.

The pantry is located on the school’s flagship campus in Harriman, and is open to all students, who are welcome to take anything from snacks to toiletry products and school supplies.

The problem of food insecurity among college students has garnered nationwide attention and recently, the Government Accountability Office reported that as the price of groceries has increased, more than 650 food banks have popped up at schools nationwide.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ford Motor Co., Varner team up for ACCTC students

Representatives of the Ford Motor Company will be at Ray Varner Ford in Clinton on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.