Patsy Phillips Lowe, age 70, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence. Patsy was born in Lake City, Tennessee on November 21, 1948 to the late Johnny Phillips and Jane Kennedy Phillips. She had a love for animals; in particular; rescue and service dogs. She had a naturally giving nature and loved to be of service to others. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers, and Sunday dinners. She especially loved spending time with her girls, her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Riley Dale and her rescue dog, Benji, and Sadie. In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, George Lowe, sons Baby Christopher and Stacy Lowe and step dad Lloyd Brown.

Survivors:

Daughters Angela Lowe of Jacksboro

Brittany Lowe of Knoxville

Special Friends Murl Phillips

Rachel & Jerry Ward and children: Melody, Nathan, the late Tim Ward of Jacksboro, Tennessee

John Lamkin

Hailey & Cindy Pate

Lillian Byrge

Angela Mills Brown

Savannah Shea Brown

Rockie Jo Lovely

And several other cousins, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 26, 2019 to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee for a 1:00 PM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.