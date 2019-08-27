Home / Obituaries / Patsy Phillips Lowe, age 70, of Jacksboro

Patsy Phillips Lowe, age 70, of Jacksboro

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Patsy Phillips Lowe, age 70, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence. Patsy was born in Lake City, Tennessee on November 21, 1948 to the late Johnny Phillips and Jane Kennedy Phillips. She had a love for animals; in particular; rescue and service dogs. She had a naturally giving nature and loved to be of service to others. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers, and Sunday dinners. She especially loved spending time with her girls, her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Riley Dale and her rescue dog, Benji, and Sadie. In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, George Lowe, sons Baby Christopher and Stacy Lowe and step dad Lloyd Brown.

Survivors:

Daughters           Angela Lowe of Jacksboro

                             Brittany Lowe of Knoxville

Special Friends  Murl Phillips

                             Rachel & Jerry Ward and children: Melody, Nathan, the late Tim Ward of Jacksboro, Tennessee

                               John Lamkin  

                               Hailey & Cindy Pate

                             Lillian Byrge

                             Angela Mills Brown

                             Savannah Shea Brown

                              Rockie Jo Lovely

And several other cousins, relatives, and friends.    

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 26, 2019 to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee for a 1:00 PM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jeanette Wright Early, age 74 of Clinton

Jeanette Wright Early, age 74 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.