Dairy Queen is coming to Oak Ridge. According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the new eatery will be located at the corner of Rutgers Avenue and Oak Ridge Turnpike, the former home of Taco Bell.

ORT posted pictures Monday of workers at the site putting up a “DQ Coming Soon!” sign, and unloading construction equipment.

When we learn more about when Dairy Queen will open in Oak Ridge, we will pass it along to you.