ORT: Charges against man accused of trying to shoot deputies head to grand jury

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, charges against a Clinton man accused of pointing a pistol at Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies and pulling the trigger have been sent to the grand jury.

Following a preliminary hearing held in late July, charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and others against 52-year-old Charles Mason in connection to an incident that occurred in April were bound over to the grand jury for its consideration, according to ORT.

The incident occurred on Black Oak Road on April 24th, after deputies responded to a call of someone being held against their will at gunpoint by Mason. After their arrival, deputies were reportedly trying to take Mason into custody when he produced a revolver, pointed it at one deputy and pulled the trigger “two or three times.” The gun, according to authorities, only failed to fire when Mason’s shirt got caught between the revolver’s hammer and firing mechanism.

Mason was eventually taken into custody and no one involved, from the initial victims to the responding deputies, suffered any serious injuries.

Mason has previously pleaded guilty to two homicides, of one stepfather in Knox County, Kentucky in 1994 and of another stepfather in Anderson County in 2010.

While he awaits the meeting of the grand jury, Mason remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in April, on bonds totaling $405,000.

For much more on the preliminary hearing, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.