ORICL sign-ups underway

The Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning–or ORICL–is sponsored by Roane State Community College, and open to people of all backgrounds and educational levels who live in Oak Ridge, Clinton, Norris, Rocky Top, Knoxville, and the surrounding areas.

ORICL offers programs to appeal to many different interests. According to a press release sent by ORICL Board member Katherine Smith, membership is $100 for a full year, consisting of three terms beginning in September; $80 for two terms beginning in February; and $45 for the summer term only.

Anyone interested in learning more about what types of classes are offered by ORICL can visit this website.

People can also call the ORICL office at 865-481-8222 to ask questions or to request a catalog.

Online registration began on August 6th, and paper registrations will be accepted starting on August 7th. The 2019 fall term will run from September 9th through December 6th.

Classes are presented with no pressure and no tests, according to the release, which called learning at the Institute “stress-free.”

You may select from courses in categories like history, finance, literature, medicine & health, music, philosophy, religion, science & technology, social science & economics, language, computers, arts & culture, and other miscellaneous topics. There is truly something for everyone – even a couple of field trips.