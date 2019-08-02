OR Senior Center offering Tai Chi

(Oak Ridge Senior Center press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Center and the Tennessee branch of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA will hold an open house at the Civic Center on Monday, August 5, in advance of beginner Tai Chi classes starting at this location on Wednesday, August 7.

The class will meet in the Shep Lauter gym on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The August 5th open house is scheduled for the same time. A donation of $2 per class is suggested, but not required. New students, age 50 and older, can join at any time.

Program organizers say Tai Chi offers health benefits for all ages, but the practice often appeals to seniors looking for ways to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. The motions are also gentle and low impact, exercising the skeleton, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and all connective tissue, with very low risk of injury.

The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA, a charitable organization, has been a part of the East Tennessee community for more than 30 years.

For questions about the Tai Chi class or other programs offered through the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999.