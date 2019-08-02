OR Recreation & Parks offering volleyball clinics

(OR Recreation & Parks press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is partnering with certified instructor David Bowman to provide volleyball clinics for local students. The program begins Tuesday, August 6, but students may join at any time.

The volleyball clinics will be held in the Oak Ridge Civic Center’s Shep Lauter Gymnasium on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Participants must be Oak Ridge residents who are 10-17 years old. The clinic will focus on fundamental skills ahead of the City’s winter league or next year’s middle school try-outs.

Two 8-week sessions are available, the first running from August to September and the other scheduled October through December. A 16-week session (August-December) is also available.

Registration can be completed at the Civic Center front desk or online at http://bit.ly/OR-Class-Registration. The cost for eight weeks of instruction is $80. Participants may also sign up for the 16-week session (both 8-week sessions) for a discounted cost of $120.

Questions about the program can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department by calling (865) 425-3450.