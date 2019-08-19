Old blasting caps, ammo found in Andersonville

The Knox County Bomb Squad was called in to Andersonville on Sunday night.

Anderson County Sergeant Denver Waddell was called to a house in the 500 block of Mountain Road Sunday evening after a man reported finding an old ammunition can in the wall of a building he was in the process of tearing down.

Trevor Mahone told the deputy that he remembered his father-in-law talking about having an old grenade, and that he stored it in an old ammo can. Waddell unsealed the container and reported finding copper blasting caps and a box of what were described in the report as .22-caliber blanks.

Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad from Knox County was called in and they were able to safely collect and dispose of the items.