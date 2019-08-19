Home / Local News / Old blasting caps, ammo found in Andersonville

Old blasting caps, ammo found in Andersonville

Jim Harris 56 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

The Knox County Bomb Squad was called in to Andersonville on Sunday night.

Anderson County Sergeant Denver Waddell was called to a house in the 500 block of Mountain Road Sunday evening after a man reported finding an old ammunition can in the wall of a building he was in the process of tearing down.

Trevor Mahone told the deputy that he remembered his father-in-law talking about having an old grenade, and that he stored it in an old ammo can. Waddell unsealed the container and reported finding copper blasting caps and a box of what were described in the report as .22-caliber blanks.

Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad from Knox County was called in and they were able to safely collect and dispose of the items.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOT opens up both lanes of 25W approaching bridge project

Late Friday, TDOT notified the city of Clinton that the northbound lane closure on Clinch …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.