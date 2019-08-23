Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board meets for first time in 2019-2020 session

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board (YAB), created in 1991, serves as a liaison between City Council and the youth of the community. In the 28 years since its inception, the YAB has offered input on City issues and provided activities and programs that enhance the lives of young people in Oak Ridge.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, the newly appointed members of the Youth Advisory Board attended their first meeting of the 2019-2020 term of office. City staff liaison Matt Reedy conducted the meeting and Sandy Sexton, Deputy City Clerk, assisted the members through the swearing-in process. Lt. Governor Randy McNally and City Councilmember Jim Dodson also attended the meeting to wish the students well on a new year.

YAB member and Oak Ridge High School Junior Maddie Kittrell was elected as YAB Chairwoman. In other elections, junior member Maggie Froning was elected as Vice-Chair, junior Jina Jiang was elected as Treasurer, and sophomore Kira Palau was elected Secretary.

The YAB discussed the continued support of its most popular events including Graduation Celebration, the City Halloween Party, and Breakfast with Santa, while also hearing ideas for new community events and programs. The YAB will finalize a list of annual goals at its next meeting on Wednesday, August 28.

“To host Lt. Governor Randy McNally and City Councilman Jim Dodson at the first meeting, while also seeing perfect attendance for a 16-member teen board, I’d say we had a very successful start to the 2019-2020 YAB term”, staff liaison Matt Reedy stated. “The work is just beginning because the next meeting will be a long and difficult discussion for these students as they narrow down their list of goals for the year.”

YAB meetings are held twice per month on Wednesday afternoons at the Oak Ridge Civic Center and are open to the public. Board members serve a one-year term of office and must re-apply in the spring each year.

Questions about the City YAB can be directed to Matt Reedy at (865) 425-3442. Visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at www.orrecparks.org to learn more.