Oak Ridge Community Band Labor Day Concert Sept. 2

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 52 Views

On Monday, September 2, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Labor Day Concert. The performance will begin at 7 pm at A.K. Bissell Park (1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike). 

Everyone is invited to enjoy a variety of music as well as guest performer Ryan Bright 

Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating and stay cool with refreshments from Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, or call 865-482-3568.  You can also follow the band on Facebook at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

