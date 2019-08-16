Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge announces parking lot closure for Saturday

Oak Ridge announces parking lot closure for Saturday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 4 Views

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is advising the community about a maintenance and clean-up project scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the public parking lot at the corner of Central and Tennessee Avenues. 

The work is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to continue into the afternoon. During this time, the parking area will be closed to public use. 

A message board has been placed in the parking lot to notify drivers of the planned closure on Saturday. Please use caution if you will be in the area and obey all directional signage. 

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling (865) 425-1875 or by sending an email to PubWorksDis@oakridgetn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Paving project on Little River Road in GSMNP resumes Aug. 19

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the pavement preservation project …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.