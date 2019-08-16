Oak Ridge announces parking lot closure for Saturday

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is advising the community about a maintenance and clean-up project scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the public parking lot at the corner of Central and Tennessee Avenues.

The work is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to continue into the afternoon. During this time, the parking area will be closed to public use.

A message board has been placed in the parking lot to notify drivers of the planned closure on Saturday. Please use caution if you will be in the area and obey all directional signage.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling (865) 425-1875 or by sending an email to PubWorksDis@oakridgetn.gov.