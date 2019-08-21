Nola Ruth Wallace, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1926. She was a loving and devoted mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother who enjoyed time spent with family and loved ones. She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by husband – Henry Wallace; parents – George and Beatrice Ailor Pyle; son – Wilbur Frank Wallace; daughter – Peggy June Murphy; brothers – Roy and Claude Pyle; sisters – Willie Mae Pyle, Margaret Mays, Dorothy Phillips, Pauline Beeler, Katy Childs, and Mary Esta Stooksbury; nephews – Eddie Pyle and Brian Phillips; niece – Delores (Debbie) Lanham.

Survived by

Grandson – Henry Joseph Wallace of Louisiana

Granddaughters – Tracy Sadler of Alcoa

Heather Surber and husband Chris of Alabama

Stacy Combs of Claxton

Lyndsai Thoma and husband Albert, of Clinton

Angela Allen and husband Curtis, of Wyoming

Great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Jordan Taylor, Hannah Combs, Victoria Evans and William Allen.

Special nieces-Carolyn Graves, Janet Connor, and Cathy Beets.

Special friends – Linda Martin and Roger Mustard, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1-3PM in the chapel of Holly-Gamble Funeral Home(Clinton) followed by funeral service with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Interment will be at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com