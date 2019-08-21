Home / Obituaries / Nola Ruth Wallace, age 93

August 20, 2019

Nola Ruth Wallace, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1926. She was a loving and devoted mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother who enjoyed time spent with family and loved ones. She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by husband – Henry Wallace; parents – George and Beatrice Ailor Pyle; son – Wilbur Frank Wallace; daughter – Peggy June  Murphy; brothers – Roy and Claude Pyle; sisters – Willie Mae Pyle, Margaret Mays, Dorothy Phillips, Pauline Beeler, Katy Childs, and Mary Esta Stooksbury; nephews – Eddie Pyle and Brian Phillips; niece – Delores (Debbie) Lanham.

Survived by  
Grandson – Henry Joseph Wallace of Louisiana 
Granddaughters – Tracy Sadler of Alcoa 
                                Heather Surber and husband Chris of Alabama 
                                Stacy Combs of Claxton
                                Lyndsai Thoma and husband Albert, of Clinton
                                Angela Allen and husband Curtis, of Wyoming
Great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Jordan Taylor, Hannah Combs,  Victoria Evans and William Allen.
Special nieces-Carolyn Graves, Janet Connor, and Cathy Beets.
Special friends – Linda Martin and Roger Mustard, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, August  24, 2019 at 1-3PM in the chapel of Holly-Gamble Funeral Home(Clinton) followed by funeral service with  Rev. David Seiber  officiating.  Interment will be at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

