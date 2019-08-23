Mr. Lawrence (Gene) Ward age 88 from Sevierville, TN passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Waters of Clinton, TN. Lawrence was born May 15, 1931 to the late Herbert and Mildred Roberts Clabough.

Gene was of the Baptist faith, member of the Eagles Club, he enjoyed coaching fast pitch baseball and he was a huge fan of the University of Tennessee ball teams.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his; daughters, Sharon Carter and Melanie Ward; brother, Buddy Ward.

Gene is survived by; wife, Audrey Dunn Ward; son, Larry Douglas Ward and wife Dona of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Sandra Richards and husband Frankie of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Gayla Emert and Frankie Mynatt; grand-children, Travis Carter, Doug Ward Jr, Jordan Ward, Candice Woody, Alonna Maddox, Kevin Flynn, Heather Cole, and Anthony Flynn; 10 great -grandchildren; brother-in- laws which he considered son’s, Ronnie and Donnie Dunn; many other nieces , nephews and relatives and friends.

Committal Services will be held at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery located at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 on Monday August 26, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. with full Military Honors.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements for Mr. Lawrence (Gene) Ward.