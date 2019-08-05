Military Appreciation Breakfast Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by William “Bear” Stephenson and Blythe and Missy Sanders.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, August 10, at the Clinton Community Center. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Featured speaker will be Mary Millsaps of Operation Angel Wing.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Veterans are encouraged to bring pictures of themselves for a scrapbook being compiled by Director of Veterans Services Leon Jaquet. Veterans can bring copies or original photographs. Originals will be scanned and then returned to the veteran.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.