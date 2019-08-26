MEDIC offering incentives for blood donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is offering a variety of incentives and opportunities to donate blood and blood-related products this week and in early September.

Today through Friday, MEDIC has teamed up with the TN Valley Fair and will give each donor a ticket to this year’s fair. Tickets are available at all four centers and mobile drives. Additionally, this week is the last chance for donors to be entered in the Save Our Summer campaign prize drawing. Any donor has donated at least twice since May 1st is entered to win a $1000 gift card for a cruise.

On September 12th and 13th, MEDIC has partnered with Provision CARES, Eddie Check, Nisus Corporation, and others to present Eddie Check PSA Testing at all four donor centers and all mobile drives. Men can come anytime during those two days for free PSA testing. If someone has recently donated blood, they are still eligible to stop by for the PSA testing.

From September 16th through the 20th, MEDIC is competing against LifeSouth Blood Bank in the annual UT vs. UF blood drive competition. MEDIC will be offering a special UT vs. UF themed shirt, movie tickets and several other incentives for those who donate.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is an independent blood center and regional nonprofit organization serving 22 counties. Donations made locally truly help neighbors in our region.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Marketing and Donor Recruitment Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.