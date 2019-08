MEDIC continues to have ‘critical need’ for O+, O- and A+ blood types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to have a critical need for O Positive, O Negative, and A Positive blood types.

Anyone eligible to donate is encouraged to stop by one of MEDIC’s four centers or any blood mobile drive. The schedule can be found at www.medicblood.org.

Anyone donating this week will be entered to win a Fall Sports Package for the University of Tennessee. The package will include a $250 gift card for UT Sports as well as other football-themed goodies.