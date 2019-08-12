MECS: Harvick takes checkers in Michigan

(MRN) Kevin Harvick scored his second win of the season and second consecutive in the August Michigan race in Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.

Harvick got by Joey Logano, who eventually had to pit for fuel, with 18 laps to go and raced to the checkered flag to score his 47th career win.

“Winning races is what it’s all about,” Harvick said as he celebrated in Victory Lane. “We just can’t do it without all you guys (the fans) and getting a win for Ford.”

Harvick had to come back from an early race flat tire to get the win on a hot and sunny afternoon in Michigan.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman completed the first 10 finishers.

Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch won the first two stages.

“We lost track position for the start of Stage 3, restarted 19th and lost some spots, got going a little bit and got some back and then another restart got in the wrong lane and lost some more,” Truex Jr. explained. “The track position deal really hurt us but we just had to pick them off one-by-one and of course fuel mileage helped us get some more.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next Saturday night.

Top 10 Finishers on Sunday

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 200 45 Running 22 2 14 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 200 44 Running 6 3 17 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 200 34 Running 0 4 15 19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota 200 52 Running 43 5 11 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 200 32 Running 0 6 22 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 200 41 Running 3 7 29 47 Ryan Preece # Chevrolet 200 30 Running 0 8 3 24 William Byron Chevrolet 200 38 Running 0 9 6 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 200 35 Running 0 10 4 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 200 30 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 23: Michigan

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 4 11 19 0 892 0 9 29 2 Joey Logano 2 9 14 2 872 -20 7 17 3 Kevin Harvick 2 7 15 4 822 -70 4 14 4 Denny Hamlin 3 12 15 0 815 -77 3 18 5 Martin Truex Jr 4 10 15 0 805 -87 3 23 6 Brad Keselowski 3 7 12 2 754 -138 4 19 7 Chase Elliott 2 7 9 3 711 -181 4 14 8 Kurt Busch 1 5 12 0 701 -191 1 6 9 Ryan Blaney 0 7 10 1 654 -238 2 2 10 Alex Bowman 1 4 7 0 653 -239 0 5 11 Aric Almirola 0 1 10 1 645 -247 1 1 12 William Byron 0 2 8 3 642 -250 1 1 13 Kyle Larson 0 5 10 1 624 -268 3 3 14 Erik Jones 0 8 12 0 623 -269 0 0 15 Ryan Newman 0 1 8 0 569 -323 0 0 16 Clint Bowyer 0 5 9 0 559 -333 0 0 17 Daniel Suarez 0 3 8 1 553 -339 0 0 18 Jimmie Johnson 0 3 8 1 547 -345 1 1