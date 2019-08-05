McKamey budget proposal cuts proposed tax increase nearly in half

The Anderson County Budget Committee and members of the full County Commission will meet on Thursday, August 8th at 9 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton to continue deliberations on the budget for the fiscal year that officially began on July 1st.

Monday morning (8/5), Commissioner Robert McKamey provided WYSH with a hard copy of his budget proposal, which cuts the proposed 18.25-cent property tax rate increase to 9.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. In the proposal provided to us and emailed to fellow commissioners over the weekend, McKamey says that since the last County Commission meeting that he had met with some of the “key department heads to find an agreeable solution to the ongoing budget process that will not only satisfy the needs of the various departments, but also ease the burden on our taxpayers.” McKamey writes that the common theme he has heard from his fellow commissioners and his constituents is that the 18.25-cent increase is simply too much of a burden for taxpayers in a single year.

McKamey says that under his proposal, some funds will need to be taken from the county’s unassigned reserve account, commonly referred to as the “undesignated fund balance,” or rainy-day-fund,” but that Interim Finance Director Robby Holbrook estimates that the proposed roll-over amount from the unused portion of last year’s budget could come in at approximately $2,796,841. McKamey says that, coupled with the current unassigned fund balance totaling $3,681,618, would give the county almost $6.5 million in the rainy-day fund, more than enough to handle the expenditures he is recommending.

Under the proposal, the Sheriff’s Office would receive 4.5 of the 9.5-cent tax increase, which should allow the Department to open at least half of Housing Unit Number 1. McKamey’s proposal says that once Unit 1 is operational, then board bill revenues can be increased by “$500,000 or more,” providing additional revenue to offset operating expenses and perhaps even open the rest of Unit 1. McKamey says that in his conversations with Sheriff Russell Barker and his administrative staff, they have indicated they would be in favor of the proposal.

McKamey writes that he spent a significant amount of time speaking with Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott, who indicated that five cents of additional tax revenue would be sufficient to fund the school system’s capital outlay fund. McKamey’s proposal also calls for spending $400,000 from the undesignated fund balance to fulfill “the county’s promise to fund the Chromebook project” started a couple of years ago to provide students in the system with the devices. In addition, the proposal calls for the school system to use money from its undesignated fund balance to adjust teachers’ salaries in a similar fashion to the final part of McKamey’s recommendation.

That recommendation is that, instead of the previously proposed across-the-board 2% pay raises for county employees, that the county spend $396,000 from the unassigned reserve fund to provide one-time $1000 bonuses for all full-time county employees, including the Highway and Sheriff’s Departments and the county EMS in late November or early December. McKamey says that the resulting decrease in the unassigned fund balance created by the payment of the Chromebook obligation and the bonuses would still allow the county to operate with a fund balance of over $5 million, well above the level that would require a two-thirds super-majority vote of commissioners to transfer money. In regards to the bonus plan, McKamey writes, “I certainly understand and respect those commission members that would prefer to provide the originally proposed, 2% across the board pay adjustments to all full-time employees, and I truly believe the county will realize sufficient growth during next year’s reassessment to more than cover that adjustment.” McKamey continues, “However, we must remember that a 2% across the board salary increase will be a perpetual, recurring expense, whereas the one-time salary adjustment of $1000 can be absorbed in the unassigned reserve fund.”

McKamey also points out that during the budget process, the Budget Committee requested that the Finance Director to basically reset the proposed departmental budget requests to the current year’s levels, but when that happened, McKamey determined that several departments were funded at levels above last year’s expenditures to the tune of over $100,000. McKamey says that any remaining deficit in the budget can be covered using money from the unassigned fund while still keeping that fund over the $5 million mark.

The Budget Committee and the full Commission will convene Thursday at 9 am in room 312 of the Courthouse to continue their deliberations and, hopefully resolve this year’s budget.