Mavericks blank Clinton, 26-0, take Battle of the Bridge trophy

The Anderson County Mavericks defeated the Clinton Dragons 26-0 on Friday to capture their 11th straight win in the series, and their 20th in the last 21 meetings between the two schools.

The Dragons and Mavericks both made plenty of mistakes in their season openers, but AC was able to capitalize on those opportunities, while Clinton’s offense sputtered. Anderson County lost three fumbles and threw one interception, but none of the turnovers led to Dragon points. Stone Hatmaker was impressive in his debut as the starting QB for the Mavs, completing 12 of 16 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter of a scoreless game to Brandon Seidner from 45 yards out. Aside from that long scoring play, the Dragon defense did its job, as the Maverick offense did not score again.

However, they did get a 79-yard kickoff return touchdown from Bryson Vowell to begin the third quarter and were able to capitalize on special teams again when they blocked a Bryce Collins punt and Masin Fields returned it 20 yards for a score. AC’s defense completed the scoring midway through the 4th quarter, when Eli Deshomme was tackled in the end zone for a safety. Daniel Bethel accounted for the Mavs’ other points with a 25-yard field goal early in the final period.

Anderson County (1-0) travels to Powell Friday, while Clinton (0-1) welcomes CAK to town on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

Box score provided by Dan McWilliams

Anderson County 0-7-14-5—26

Clinton 0-0- 0-0— 0

Scoring

Anderson County—Brandon Seidner 45 pass from Stone Hatmaker (Daniel Bethel kick), 11:51, 2nd

Anderson County—Bryson Vowell 79 kickoff return (Bethel kick), 11:45, 3rd

Anderson County—Masin Field 20 blocked punt return (Bethel kick), 8:02, 3rd

Anderson County—FG Bethel 25, 10:18, 4th

Anderson County—Safety, Eli Deshomme tackled in end zone, 5:44, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 11, Anderson County 13

Rushes-yards: Clinton 43-122, Anderson County 31-120

Passing yards: Clinton 41, Anderson County 140

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-11-1, Anderson County 12-18-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 54-163, Anderson County 49-260

Punts-avg: Clinton 5-23.2, Anderson County 2-33.5

Return yardage: Clinton 47, Anderson County 122

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-9, Anderson County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-34, Anderson County 7-84

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-0, Anderson County 7-3

Time of possession: Clinton 29:54, Anderson County 18:06

Time of game: 2 hours, 18 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Blake Cooper 11-35, Deshomme 9-34, Connor Moody 4-29, Bryce Cottongim 4-23, Xander Allen 3-21, Jacob Brock 7-7, Wyatt Russell 1-minus 1, Josh Graham 1-minus 3, Trace Thackerson 1-minus 9, Evan Winchester 2-minus 14;

Anderson County: Joshua Godwin Miller 13-61, T.J. Holmes 12-45, Stone Hatmaker 4-13, Austin Elliott 1-3, Walker Martinez 1-minus 2

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Brock 4-9-1 17, Thackerson 1-2-0 24;

Anderson County: Hatmaker 12-16-1 140 (TD), Martinez 0-2-0 0

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Winchester 4-17, Trent Herrell 1-24;

Anderson County: Elliott 5-45, Cam Thomas 2-20, Garrison Terry 2-10, Seidner 1-45 (TD), Holmes 1-15, Miller 1-5

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Bryce Collins 4-116-29.0, Team 1-0 (block);

Anderson County: Bethel 2-67-33.5

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Deshomme 1-15, Winchester 1-14, Wy. Russell 1-13;

Anderson County: Vowell 2-92 (TD)

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: none;

Anderson County: Field 1-19 (TD), Team 1-11 (block), Elliott 1-0

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Moody 1-5;

Anderson County: Thomas 1-0

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Andrew Summerour, Trevor Linderman, Justin Toomey;

Anderson County: none

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none;

Anderson County: Tanner Goins 1-9

Blocked punt

Clinton: none;

Anderson County: Team

