Mary Beauford Kegley

Mary Beauford Kegley, born February 3, 1966 passed, July 29, 2019 surrounded by immediate family after a long illness. 

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kay Sparks; by grandparents, Harry and Louise Sparks and George and Vera Beauford. 

She was formerly employed by Johnson Controls in Oak Ridge and Covenant Health. She was a child of God. 

She is survived by her husband of 23 years Tony Kegley and her loving daughter Kirstin of Oliver Springs; by parents, Dennis and Pam Beauford; by sister, Emily and Scott Russell of Oak Ridge; by nieces and nephews, Steven and Samantha Russell and Jesse Griffin; by mother-in-law, Norma Kegley; by special friends, Paula Payne and Paula Griffin. 

The family will receive friends, August 10, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Beech Park Baptist Church. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach and Mike Evans officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Kegley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com 

