Man pleads guilty in overdose death

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a man pleaded guilty to a charge of criminally negiglent homicide in the overdose death of an Oak Ridge woman in 2016.

Troy Andrew Venable entered his best-interest plea in Anderson County Criminal Court on Monday in the death of 26-year-old Lauren Alexandra Fritts in October of 2016. Fritts died after drinking alcohol, inahling crushed-up roxycodone tablets and using heroin supplied by Venable on October 8th, 2016. ORT reports that prosecutors had contended that Venable had supplied Fritts with the heroin, left her unattended and did not call for help after finding her unresponsive. 911 was not called until her boyfriend came looking for her the following morning.

ORT reports that Venable’s two-year sentence was suspended, with credit for time served in jail, and he was placed on supervised probation, and ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

A pathologist determined that Fritts died of an acute combined drug overdose that included the heroin, alcohol, and roxycodone.

A best-interest plea means that Venable did not admit to the alleged facts of the case but recognized that he could have received a longer sentence had he been convicted at trial. A best-interest plea has the same effect as a guilty plea.

