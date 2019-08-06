Louie Bluie organizers seeking artisans, food vendors, volunteers

Organizers of the Louie Bluie Festival are seeking artisans for the Artist’s Village at this year’s event, which will be held on Saturday, September 28th at Cove Lake State Park.

The annual event is described as a celebration of roots music in Appalachia, and honors Campbell County native Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong.

Every year, crafters and craft vendors from across the region descend on Caryville for the festival and, in an email notification, organizers say they are accepting applications for the Artist’s Village.

Crafters whose work shows originality, craftsmanship, quality of design, and appropriateness to the Appalachian tradition are highly encouraged to apply. Organizers say that they are looking for “individual artists, school art clubs, or nonprofit groups who are dedicated to encouraging the arts.” In the past, some examples have included pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, marshmallow launchers, walking sticks, local authors and fine art.

Booths are available for $60 per 10 x 10 foot space, limited to two spaces. Electricity is available at an additional cost of $15/booth, but limited due to number of park outlets.

​The deadline to register is August 31st. All applications will be reviewed by a committee and participation is subject to approval. This is to prevent too many vendors from offering the same items.

You can apply by following this link.

Festival organizers also announced this week that they are also taking applications for any mobile food trucks as well as church and community groups wishing to sell food during the event. These will also be subject to approval, according to the email, and the deadline to register is September 1st. .

In the past, organizers say that they have had around 6,000 visitors, so they need lots of vendors to keep them from going hungry, according to the message.

You can apply to be a food vendor at Louie Bluie here.

Finally, organizers also say that the festival would never happen without the help of dedicated volunteers. Over 100 volunteers are needed to help set up, pick up trash, help vendors and quilters know where to go and more. All volunteers receive a T-shirt and free bottled water.

Visit the Louie Bluie website for a full list of volunteer opportunities.

For all things Louie Bluie, visit www.louiebluie.org