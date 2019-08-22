LaFollette drug store raided

Wednesday morning, Riggs Drug Store in LaFollette was raided as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

The store reopened by the afternoon, following the late-morning visit from authorities with the FBI, DEA, IRS, and the federal Department of Health and Human Services, with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Volunteer Times reported Wednesday that search warrants were served as part of an ongoing investigation, and that officials could not release any information at this time as far as the details of the operation are concerned.

The store owner told a Knoxville television station that he has not done anything illegal and is as anxious as everyone else to find out what happens next.

We are working to get more information, and when it becomes available, we will pass it along to you.