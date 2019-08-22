Home / Local News / LaFollette drug store raided

LaFollette drug store raided

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 94 Views

Wednesday morning, Riggs Drug Store in LaFollette was raided as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

The store reopened by the afternoon, following the late-morning visit from authorities with the FBI, DEA, IRS, and the federal Department of Health and Human Services, with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Volunteer Times reported Wednesday that search warrants were served as part of an ongoing investigation, and that officials could not release any information at this time as far as the details of the operation are concerned.

The store owner told a Knoxville television station that he has not done anything illegal and is as anxious as everyone else to find out what happens next.

We are working to get more information, and when it becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jo Ann Allen Boyce to sign copies of new book Friday

JoAnn Allen Boyce, one of the members of the Clinton 12, will be in Clinton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.