John Milton Childress, 89

John Milton Childress, known to friends as “John,” and to family as “Granddad or Papa,” passed away on August 23, at the age of 89 years. He was a long-time resident of Clinton before moving last year to the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge.

A native of LaFollette, Tennessee, John graduated from LaFollette High School in 1948 and from the University of Tennessee in 1952 with a B.S. in Business Administration and a ROTC commission. During his college years, John worked as a co-op student with ESSO Standard Oil Company in Memphis, Tennessee, where he met his future wife, Kathryn Humphreys Childress.

Upon graduation, John served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following service in the Air Force, he began work in the computer services division of the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where he retired from Martin Marietta following 35 years of service.

John was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His Christian faith was central in his life, having worshipped for nearly six decades at First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN, where, in his early years, he taught Sunday School. John was actively engaged in youth programs through the Clinton Optimist Club, and he also coached baseball for a number of years in the Clinton Little League Baseball organization where he served as president from 1971 through 1974. John was an avid “Big Orange” fan who approached each fall with a great deal of optimism for the season ahead.

John will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Susan Childress Corrigan of New Berlin, WI, and his son, Milt Childress (Carol) of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Tyler Corrigan (Joni) of Minneapolis, MN, Emily Corrigan Hyypio (Jeff) of Minneapolis, Caroline Corrigan of Milwaukee, WI, Alex Childress Slabaugh (Drew) of Charlotte, Gracie Childress Lobão (Vitor) of San Francisco, CA, and John Childress (Tori) of New Orleans, LA; and his great grandchildren Audrey, Norah and Calvin Corrigan.

John will also be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Kathy, and his sister Betty Childress Snow and her husband, Dick.

Following a private burial service, the family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

The family would like to thank Julie Lynch for the loving care and companionship she provided to John and Kathy, and the staff of the Alexander Guest House for their compassion and support over the past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of John can be made to First Baptist Church, 225 Main Street, Clinton, TN 37717, or to Clinton Baseball, Inc. c/o Alvin Taylor, 605 Eagle Bend Road, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com