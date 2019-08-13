Joan Belinda Lindsey, age 65 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. Joan was a member of Centerview Baptist Church. Throughout her life Joan enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, crafts but most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Mary Wilson Lee; son, Chris Queen.
She is survived by:
Daughters………….. Martha Ann Queen of Knoxville
Ashley Michelle Dann & husband Shannon of Knoxville
Jaime Zollner of Knoxville
Grandchildren……….. Jasmyne Queen Taylor, Christopher “Chance” Finney &
Xzander Finney
One expected great granddaughter.. Marley
Sisters………………… Donna Lamons & husband Ken of Knoxville
Kathy Taylor of Knoxville
Teresa Abbott & Husband Larry of Knoxville
Brothers…………….. Bobby Lee of Knoxville
Dennis Lee of Alcoa
Companion……. Bobby Zollner of Knoxville
Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, & great nephews
The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Long Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com