Jerry (Knot-Knot) Orlando Weaver age 51 passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Clinton, Tn. Jerry was born on December 1, 1968 to the late Ms. Grace Weaver and Mr. William Chandler.

Jerry was introduced Christ at a young age and regularly attended church at Asberry United Methodist Church.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Linda Weaver Greene of Clinton, TN, Bonnie Weaver of Oak Ridge, TN and Lisa Weaver of Bellevue, WV; brothers Terry Weaver, Tremaine Brown, Dwayne Thompkins of Knoxville, TN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Services are to be held at the Asberry United Methodist Church with Rev. Cedrick Jackson, Pastor on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. the services are open to the public.

Funeral Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.

Condolences can be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements of Mr. Jerry Orlando Weaver.