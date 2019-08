Jazz on the Hill returns to Green McAdoo

Everyone is invited to enjoy a little “Jazz on the Hill” on the lawn of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum (101 School Street in Clinton) this Saturday, August 3rd, beginning at 6 pm.

Come on out with your lawn chairs and blankets to listen to the 18-member Lee Willis Revue as they play from 6 to approximately 9 pm.

Admission is absolutely free and refreshments will be sold on-site.