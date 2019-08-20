James Luther Marlow, 53

James Luther Marlow age 53, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 on Half Moon Road in Oliver Springs, TN. He was born on April 15, 1966 to the late Clyde Edward Marlow and Mary Sue (Wilson) Marlow. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, building cabins, spending time in the mountains and ginsenging, collecting arrow heads and grinding stones he loved spending time with his granddaughter Aleah, James was a partner in Green Spot Irrigation, and Halfmoon Campground he also attended Clinton High School, James was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his brother Christopher Wayne Marlow; father-in-law Thomas H. Howard; and sisters-in-law’s Juanita Cheryl Howard and Barbara Palomino husband Bill.

James is survived by his wife of 27 years Sherry Howard Marlow; son, James “Gregory” Marlow; granddaughter; Aleah Burchfield; mother, Mary Sue Marlow; brother Rev. Glen Marlow and wife Georgetta (Getta); sisters, Debbie and husband Greg Cox and Connie Marlow and (Ricky Carroll); Mother-in-law, Lela Howard; brother-in-law’s, Jason Howard and wife Karen and Thomas H. Howard and wife Lori ; sister-in-law, Pat and husband Steve Ahler; many other nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Marlow family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. David C. Burchfield officiating, Music will be provided by Cedar Hill Baptist Church. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

Condolences can be left a www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements of Mr. James Luther Marlow.