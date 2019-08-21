Home / Local News / Jaguar catches fire, no one hurt

Jaguar catches fire, no one hurt

Jim Harris 21 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 64 Views

No one was injured when a car caught fire on I-75 in Anderson County on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy David Shoffner responded to the call shortly after 2 pm at mile marker 118 on the northbound side of the interstate, along with Rural Metro and the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the red Jaguar, Nathaniel Osbun of Knox, Indiana, told Shoffner he had been headed north when he noticed a large amount of smoke pouring into the vehicle. He said he pulled over to the side of the roadway just before the car caught fire and was able to get out without injury.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge seeks comments on ADA Transition Plan

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is requesting feedback from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.