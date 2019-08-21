Jaguar catches fire, no one hurt

No one was injured when a car caught fire on I-75 in Anderson County on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy David Shoffner responded to the call shortly after 2 pm at mile marker 118 on the northbound side of the interstate, along with Rural Metro and the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the red Jaguar, Nathaniel Osbun of Knox, Indiana, told Shoffner he had been headed north when he noticed a large amount of smoke pouring into the vehicle. He said he pulled over to the side of the roadway just before the car caught fire and was able to get out without injury.