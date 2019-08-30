Home / Obituaries / Ira Salemo, age 72 of Caryville

Ira Salemo, age 72 of Caryville

Ira Salemo, age 72 of Caryville, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He grew up in New Jersey, then served in the U.S. Army from the age of 18 until he retired from the U.S. Army Reserves. Ira loved truck driving. He took pride in graduating from Roane State Community College with a degree in Business Management at the age of 53.

Ira is survived by his wife, Leslie DePew, Delta and her husband Joe, Buddy, Felicia, Jessica, grandchildren, and his sisters.

Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 9:30am with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

