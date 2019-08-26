I-75 South closed for hours after tractor-trailer fire

All lanes of traffic on I-75 South in Anderson County reopened at around 8 pm Sunday, after having been shut down most of the day due to a tractor-trailer fire. Efforts to fight that fire were hampered by the presence of what turned out to be ammunition and both garden and pool chemicals.

The fire was reported at around 1 pm Sunday and lanes were closed due to the presence of the chemicals and the exploding ammunition. When emergency crews first arrived on the scene, though, they had no idea what was in the trailer as the driver did not know and there was reportedly no manifest detailing what was being hauled. The following chemicals were found in the trailer, according to authorities: hypochlorite, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, round up, herbicides and pesticides.

Crews from the Andersonville and Norris Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency and Clinton Fire Department were also called in to assist.

The county EMA took care of the hazardoud materials cleanup, while TDOT–which also responded to the fire–stopped all southbound traffic at mile marker 125 and rerouted motorists on to surface streets in Rocky Top.

The scene was eventually cleared and all lanes of traffic reopened at around 8 pm.

No injuries were reported, although the driver of the truck reportedly had to be helped by a couple of passersby, and officials said that several firefighters and two Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies did take trips to the North Knox Medical Center in Powell due to their proximity to the burning chemicals.