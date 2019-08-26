Home / Local Sports / High school football Week 1 scores

High school football Week 1 scores

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

High school football scores from Friday:

Anderson County 26 Clinton 0…

Hardin Valley 13 Oak Ridge 6…

Campbell County 14 Cocke County 0…

Oneida 26 Oliver Springs 20 (4OT)…

Williamsburg, KY 42 Jellico 0…

Cherokee 14 Union County 6…

Coalfield 18 Wartburg 12…

Halls 32 Gibbs 21…

Kingston 21 Harriman 12…

Central 51 Cleveland 20…

Rockwood 19 Midway 6…

CAK 36 Volunteer 16…

nbright 14 Red Boiling Springs 6…

Maryville 42 William Blount 0…

Walker Valley 42 Karns 40…

Farragut 37 Bradley Central 30…

Grace Christian 34 Stone Memorial 6…

Pickett County 16 Oakdale 8…

Saturday scores:

Alcoa 23 Blackman 14…

South-Doyle 42 Fulton 3…

West 34 Bearden 31.

