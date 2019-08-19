Home / Featured / High school football season starts this week on WYSH, across state

High school football season starts this week on WYSH, across state

High school football season is here!

WYSH will get things started this Thursday from 4 to 6 pm at Powell Brothers Heating & Cooling with the season premiere of the Powell Brothers Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show. Now entering its 8th year, WYSH Sports Director Jim Harris and Jasper Young will get you primed for all things football, through interviews with coaches, former players, educators from across Anderson County, and a Dragon History Lesson with ET Stamey, and more!

Come on down and say hi to the crew Thursday from 4 to 6 pm at Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors in Clinton, or tune in on AM 1380, FM 101.1, FM 99.5, or AM 960. Plus you can listen online at wyshradio.com and on the Tune In Radio app.

Later that night, on-the-field action in East Tennessee kicks off with defending 4A champions Greeneville heading to Powell to face the Panthers.

Friday night marks the return of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, and we kick off the 2019 season in style, with the renewal of the Crosstown Showdown, the annual grudge match between the Anderson County Mavericks and the Clinton Dragons. Tune in at 7:00 for the Eye Center Pregame Show, and stay tuned at 7:30 as Jim Harris and Alex Willard bring you all the action as the Mavs and Dragons fight for the battle of the Bridge Trophy live from Dragon Stadium.

The rest of your week one Friday schedule looks like this:

Hardin Valley at Oak Ridge…

Cocke County at Campbell County…

Oliver Springs at Oneida…

Williamsburg, Kentucky at Jellico…

Union County at Cherokee…

Grace Christian at Stone Memorial…

Wartburg at Coalfield…

Oakdale at Pickett County…

Halls at Gibbs…

Harriman at Kingston…

Midway at Rockwood…

Farragut at Bradley Central…

Maryville at William Blount.

Saturday also features games:

Alcoa at Blackman…

South-Doyle at Fulton…

Bearden at West.

