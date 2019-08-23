High School football, NASCAR highlight busy WYSH Sports weekend

High school football season in East Tennessee is officially underway.

Thursday’s first game in the area saw the Powell Panthers snap Greeneville’s 30-game winning streak with a 19-17 home victory over the two-time defending 4A champs.

The action gets underway in earnest tonight with a full slate of games across the state.

Here on WYSH, catch live coverage of the 34th all-time meeting between crosstown rivals Anderson County and Clinton, as the Mavericks visit the Dragons at the Clinton Football Field downtown. The Mavericks hold a 25 to 8 lead in the series, including having won 19 of the last 20 meetings between the two schools. Last year, AC won at their place, 55-21. Our coverage begins at 7:00 tonight right after Trading Time Primetime with The Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Anderson County at Clinton, on WYSH.

In other area action, Oak Ridge christens the recently-renovated and resurfaced Blankenship Field by hosting Hardin Valley, while Campbell County plays host to Cocke County on what should be an emotional night in Jacksboro, as Cougar Head Coach Justin Price’s infant son battles leukemia. Fans attending the Cougar game are encouraged to wear orange and to purchase a t-shirt at the gate to show your support for the Price family.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs travels to Oneida, Jellico opens up at home against Williamsburg (KY), Union County hits the road for Cherokee, and Harriman visits Kingston in your BBB-TV 12 Game of the Week. Wartburg visits Coalfield for a Morgan County melee, Oakdale ventures into Pickett County, Halls travels to Region rival Gibbs, Midway plays at Rockwood in a Roane County rivalry game, Farragut opens up at Bradley Central and Maryville travels to face Region foe William Blount.

Saturday also features games, with Alcoa traveling to Murfreesboro to face off against Blackman, Fulton playing host to South-Doyle and Bearden hitting the road to face West.

It’s not all football, though, as WYSH will bring you a doubleheader of NASCAR road course racing, starting on Saturday at 2:30 with the XFinity Series “C-Tech Manufacturing 180” from Road America in Wisconsin, and continuing Sunday at 2:00 with race number two in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs, the “Chevrolet Silverado 250” from Canadian Tires Motor Sports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.