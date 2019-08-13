Home / Featured / Heat Advisory issued for East Tennessee

Heat Advisory issued for East Tennessee

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

With temperatures today expected to be in the mid 90s with heat index values close to 105 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of East Tennessee.

The Weather Service, in its advisory, said that “heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.”

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. The NWS encourages everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible, stay out of the sun as much as you can, and to check on elderly, disabled or ill friends, relatives and neighbors.

If you work or spend a significant amount of time outside, try to reschedule the most strenuous of your activities for the early-morning or evening hours, and to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You are also encouraged to wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and to drink plenty of water.

Of course, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance, especially during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AM 1380 off the air for several hours today; find us at FM 101.1

WYSH AM 1380 will be off the air for some time today (Tuesday, August 13th) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.