Heat Advisory issued for East Tennessee

With temperatures today expected to be in the mid 90s with heat index values close to 105 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of East Tennessee.

The Weather Service, in its advisory, said that “heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.”

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. The NWS encourages everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible, stay out of the sun as much as you can, and to check on elderly, disabled or ill friends, relatives and neighbors.

If you work or spend a significant amount of time outside, try to reschedule the most strenuous of your activities for the early-morning or evening hours, and to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You are also encouraged to wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and to drink plenty of water.

Of course, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance, especially during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.