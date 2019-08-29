Harriman PD investigating woman’s death

Harriman Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was brought to Roane Medical Center on Tuesday.

Authorities say that a group of people brought the lifeless body of 54-year-old Evelyn Nolan to the emergency room at Roane Medical Center on Tuesday. Those individuals have been identified by investigators, and have been interviewed in connection to the incident.

An autopsy is expected to shed more light on exactly how Ms. Nolan died, but in the meantime, if anyone in the community has any information about her death, to call the Harriman Police Department at 865-882-3383.