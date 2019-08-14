Harold “Lucky” Patterson, Sr., age 95 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He was a veteran of the United States Army and Air National Guard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Patterson; mother, Jessie West.

He is survived by:

Son…………………….. Harold Patterson, Jr. of Rocky Top

Grandson………… Harold Patterson, III of Las Vegas, NV

Great Granddaughter.. Harlee Patterson of Clinton

Brothers………. Richard West and Clarence West

Sister………….. Marianne West

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a graveside service 1:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com