Hands Free ‘grace period’ is over

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to make sure they are in compliance with the new hands-free law that went into effect on July 1st, because the agency is now going to start cracking down on violators.

THP made the announcement Wednesday it is ending any ‘grace period’ from enforcement of the law over Labor Day weekend, meaning that state troopers will begin to strictly enforce it.

The grace period was in effect so that troopers could educate people who might not know about the new law.

The “Hands Free in Tennessee Law” stipulates that drivers are prohibited from holding or touching their phones while driving.

Officials recommend having a car mount to display your phone’s GPS or music that doesn’t require the device to be in your hand, or to use a Bluetooth earpiece device.

Violators could face up to a $50 fine for their first offense. That amount could reach $100 if the violation causes an accident or $200 for violations in construction or school zones.