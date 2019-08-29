Home / Featured / Hands Free ‘grace period’ is over

Hands Free ‘grace period’ is over

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is warning drivers to make sure they are in compliance with the new hands-free law that went into effect on July 1st, because the agency is now going to start cracking down on violators.

THP made the announcement Wednesday it is ending any ‘grace period’ from enforcement of the law over Labor Day weekend, meaning that state troopers will begin to strictly enforce it. 

The grace period was in effect so that troopers could educate people who might not know about the new law.

The “Hands Free in Tennessee Law” stipulates that drivers are prohibited from holding or touching their phones while driving.

Officials recommend having a car mount to display your phone’s GPS or music that doesn’t require the device to be in your hand, or to use a Bluetooth earpiece device. 

Violators could face up to a $50 fine for their first offense. That amount could reach $100 if the violation causes an accident or $200 for violations in construction or school zones.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Aryan Brotherhood member jailed after car break-in

Clinton Police took a man into custody Saturday afternoon after responding to a call of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.