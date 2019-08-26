GOTS: Moffitt two-for-two in playoffs

(MRN) Brett Moffitt made it back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs with a commanding victory in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Moffitt, who also won Stage 1, led 44 of the 64 laps and took the checkered flag by 5.2 seconds over Alex Tagliani. He has won four straight playoff races dating back to his two victories last season that included the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’d say we are hitting our stride at the right time,” said Moffitt. “Before it was like we were missing a little bit everywhere and now we’re hitting on all cylinders. So this is great.”

During his celebration burnout Moffitt’s truck ran out of fuel and had to be pushed to Victory Lane.

Tagliani’s career-best finish came in his fifth career Gander Truck start, this time with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Ben Rhodes, Sheldon Creed and playoff driver Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

Johnny Sauter, Stewart Friesen, Ross Chastain, Tyler Ankrum and Rafael Lessard completed the first 10 finishers.

It was a rough day for two other Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland. Burton was running inside the top five until he blew an engine late that handed him a 21st-place finish. Gilliland endured damage to his truck in an early incident and then suffered a mechanical issue late to add to his woes.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series returns to action on Friday night, September 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will be the last race of the first playoff round with Sauter and Ankrum currently the two drivers outside the cutline.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 1 24 Brett Moffitt (P) Chevrolet 64 54 Running 44 2 4 51 Alex Tagliani Toyota 64 38 Running 0 3 5 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 64 36 Running 9 4 17 2 Sheldon Creed # Chevrolet 64 33 Running 0 5 6 16 Austin Hill (P) Toyota 64 49 Running 1 6 13 13 Johnny Sauter (P) Ford 64 42 Running 0 7 12 52 Stewart Friesen (P) Chevrolet 64 34 Running 1 8 3 45 Ross Chastain (P) Chevrolet 64 48 Running 9 9 8 17 Tyler Ankrum # (P) Toyota 64 43 Running 0 10 9 54 Raphael Lessard Toyota 64 27 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 18: Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Brett Moffitt (P) 4 11 13 3 2135 – 4 34 2 Ross Chastain (P) 3 7 15 1 2113 -22 5 14 3 Stewart Friesen (P) 1 10 13 1 2091 -44 2 14 4 Matt Crafton (P) 0 6 15 2 2090 -45 3 11 5 Austin Hill (P) 2 5 10 2 2089 -46 0 12 6 Grant Enfinger (P) 0 8 14 2 2087 -48 4 19 7 Johnny Sauter (P) 1 3 8 0 2085 -50 3 9 8 Tyler Ankrum # (P) 1 3 7 0 2073 -62 0 5