GOTS: Hill notches Michigan win, playoffs begin Thursday

(MRN) Austin Hill won Saturday’s Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway to bookend the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular season with victories.

Hill held off a hard charging Sheldon Creed in overtime to the checkered flag to set the playoff field.

“It’s huge,” Hill said. “We have had a struggle these last few races. We just keep having issues and just can’t finish these races. These guys just worked their tails off, day and night, just trying to put these trucks together. This is actually a brand-new truck. First time it had seen the race track was yesterday.”

Grant Enfinger, who finished seventh, won the regular season championship.

After the reseed in points, Brett Moffitt leads Enfinger by three points. Stewart Friesen (-8), Hill (-10), Ross Chastain (-10), Matt Crafton (-11), Johnny Sauter (-13) and Tyler Ankrum (-17) round out the playoff field.

“I am ready for it,” Hill said about the playoffs starting next week at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Especially what we did today. We are still one of the top teams. We are really fast. We just had to get this monkey off our back.”

Creed’s finished tied his career best, which he set last week at Eldora Speedway.

Tyler Dippel finished third for his career best in 21 starts.

Moffitt and Austin Wayne Self rounded out the top five.

Top 10 finishers Saturday

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 6 16 Austin Hill Toyota 105 53 Running 26 2 18 2 Sheldon Creed # Chevrolet 105 37 Running 9 3 17 02 Tyler Dippel # Chevrolet 105 34 Running 0 4 8 24 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 105 50 Running 9 5 23 22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 105 37 Running 0 6 11 44 Bayley Currey Chevrolet 105 32 Running 0 7 9 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 105 43 Running 3 8 20 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 105 29 Running 0 9 30 49 Ray Ciccarelli Chevrolet 105 28 Running 0 10 12 88 Matt Crafton Ford 105 28 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 16: Michigan

Rank Driver Starts Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Brett Moffitt 16 2022 0 0 2 2 22 2 Grant Enfinger 16 2019 -3 3 0 4 19 3 Stewart Friesen 16 2014 -8 5 1 2 14 4 Austin Hill 16 2012 -10 2 2 0 12 5 Ross Chastain 16 2012 -10 0 3 3 12 6 Matt Crafton 16 2011 -11 1 0 3 11 7 Johnny Sauter 15 2009 -13 2 1 3 9 8 Tyler Ankrum # 13 2005 -17 4 1 0 5